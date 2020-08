The Dupo Fire Department responded about 10:45 p.m. Monday to a Dupo police vehicle on fire on I-255 northbound near Exit 10.

The cause was an electric rear window motor.

“The officer was on a traffic stop when he noticed smoke coming from the rear door on the driver’s side,” Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said. “The fire chief and auto body shop confirmed it was the automatic switch for the window that caused the fire. The only damage is the switch and wiring harness are getting replaced.”