Pillar of Waterloo passes

George Ziebold, a longtime member of the Waterloo Rotary Club who was recognized by that organization for donating more than $250,000 over his lifetime, passed away Tuesday at the age of 94.

His obituary will be available Thursday morning on the Republic-Times and Quernheim Funeral Home websites.

Ziebold graduated from Waterloo High School in 1944, then attended Saint Louis University for two years before enlisting in the Merchant Marines during World War II. After the war, he returned home and owned an appliance store called Ziebold Home Utilities.

Ziebold also made a name for himself as sponsor and coach of the Waterloo Hi-Fi’s independent basketball team, which featured mostly ex-college players from 1957-1963.

