Another stolen vehicle, others entered in Columbia

Police are investigating another vehicle theft in Columbia.

About 3 a.m. Thursday, a resident reported a black 2012 Infiniti four-door sedan with Illinois plates BK70780 stolen from Timber Ridge in the Country Crossings subdivision. The vehicle was unlocked with its keys inside, police said.

Three other vehicles in that subdivision, all unlocked, were also entered with some items reported missing.

At least 10 other vehicles, also unlocked, were unlawfully entered overnight in the Joyview Acres subdivision off Gall Road.

The suspect vehicle being sought in this case is a grey Nissan with Missouri dealer plates D6121AA, which was recently reported stolen out of Florissant, Mo. The suspect vehicle was last seen on I-255 northbound in Columbia.

“There may be other suspect vehicles as part of this case,” Columbia Deputy Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

This is the second stolen vehicle incident in Columbia in a week.

Early the morning of Aug. 20, two vehicles were reported stolen and several others were entered in the area of Wilson Drive. Both of the stolen vehicles were unlocked with their keys inside. Read more on that incident by clicking here.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting Columbia police in these investigations.