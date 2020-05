The Columbia Fire Department responded about 10:25 a.m. Saturday to a fire inside a residence at 609 N. Metter Avenue.

A responding firefighter said the fire was believed out upon arrival but there was a decent amount of smoke inside the structure. Columbia EMS was requested to check on an occupant of the home, but that person refused medical transport.

Firefighters used fans to help ventilate smoke from the residence and cleared from the scene a short time later.