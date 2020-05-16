Police on lookout for fleeing vehicle

Local law enforcement agencies were following and attempting to locate a possible stolen car out of Collinsville that led police throughout Columbia and rural Monroe and St. Clair counties late Saturday morning.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a blue Chevrolet Cruze with a license plate that returns out of Collinsville, per police radio dispatch transmissions. Police vehicles from Dupo, Columbia and Monroe County were tracking the vehicle as it was seen traveling south in the 800 block of D Road, turning into the Eagle Lakes subdivision and driving through a yard, then continuing on Steppig Road and Gall Road at high speeds to Route 3, then south on Route 3 at a high rate of speed to Route 158. It was then seen on Bluffside Road near the 6900 block of St. Francis Rock Road and was believed to have taken Stemler Road from there.

Local charges for aggravated fleeing and eluding police are pending. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was broadcast for neighboring agencies to be on the lookout.

Dupo police said the suspect wanted in this case turned himself into police late Saturday afternoon.