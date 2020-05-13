Monroe County sees more coronavirus cases

Pictured, Waterloo city workers replace banners promoting local businesses with special tributes to graduating seniors from Waterloo and Gibault Catholic high schools. The banners were installed last week along Market Street as a way to honor the Class of 2020, which has missed out on many moments with classmates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus continued its slow spread through Monroe County in the last week, with Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reporting nine additional cases since last Tuesday.

The county now has 83 confirmed cases of the virus, while the death toll remains at 11.

Wagner reported three more cases at Garden Place Senior Living, 480 DD Road in Columbia, bringing the total number of Monroe County cases associated with that facility to 30.

There have also been 10 Monroe County deaths at that facility, with an 11th death attributed to another county.

Oak Hill Senior Living and Rehabilitation in Waterloo has not seen an increase in cases since a third staff member tested positive early last week.

Another high-profile case in the past week occurred at Burger King in Waterloo.

The fast food restaurant, located at 800 N. Market Street, remained closed for cleaning as of Tuesday.

“We believe that the risk of transmission to the public is low at this time, as the employees were using appropriate personal protective equipment during drive-thru operations and food preparations,” the health department said on Facebook. “Our department is closely monitoring the situation, and the facility and staff have been very cooperative.”

Burger King did not return requests for comment.

A final location that has drawn public attention regarding COVID-19 is the Monroe County Jail.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing confirmed there have been cases at the jail.

“We have had a few limited cases of COVID-19 in the jail which were both inmates and corrections officers,” Rohlfing said. “Most of the individuals that have tested positive have been asymptomatic and were not affected very much.”

Rohlfing also said the jail has taken precautions for its inmates and corrections officers, like wearing masks, checking inmate temperatures twice a day and quarantining anyone who experiences symptoms.

Pictured is the latest data as of May 12 showing

several of the key metrics that are being monitored

to determine when the southern region can move

to the third phase of Gov. JB Pritzker’s “Restore

Illinois” plan for reopening.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 37 confirmed cases of the virus in the Columbia zip code (113 tests performed), 38 in the Waterloo zip code (162 tests performed) and seven in the Valmeyer zip code (16 tests performed).

Countywide, 33 people have recovered from the virus and are released from quarantine in Monroe County, Wagner said.

In nearby St. Clair County, there are 788 confirmed cases, including 64 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 4,016 people have been tested in that county.

To the south, Randolph County now has 232 confirmed cases, 71 of which are active. Three people have died from the virus, 158 have recovered and six are hospitalized with it in that county.

Across the southern region in Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state, called “Restore Illinois,” all numbers are trending for the region to move to the next phase at the end of the month.

The southern region, which includes every county south of Bond, has seen an 8.1 percent positivity rate, 3.8 percent decrease in positivity rate and 61 percent decrease in hospital admission with COVID-19-like symptoms since May 1.

The region also has 45.3 percent medical and surgical bed availability, 28.4 percent ICU bed availability and 77.6 percent ventilator availability.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has not released regional information regarding testing, but its website states those with symptoms or those who have a risk factor, work in a health care facility or correctional facility, serve as first responders or support critical infrastructure can be tested at any of the state’s testing sites.

That includes the 10 sites in this region.

There is also no information available about contact tracing, which a region must be able to begin within 24 hours of diagnosis to move to the next phase.

Statewide, there are 84,698 cases of coronavirus and 3,792 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The IDPH reported 1,677 new cases and 192 new deaths, the highest single-day death toll, on Wednesday.

The rise in cases comes with an increase in the amount of tests performed in Illinois, as the state is conducting over 13,000 tests a day now.

It tested over 29,000 on Tuesday, the same day 4,014 new cases were reported.

Experts are now predicting the virus will now peak later and lower in Illinois, with it set to peak between mid-May and mid-June.

In Missouri, there were 10,142 confirmed cases and 542 deaths as of Wednesday. That includes 3,912 cases in St. Louis County and 1,493 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 1,387,125 people had contracted the virus as of Wednesday afternoon, while 83,202 people have died from it.

The pandemic has now spread to at least 177 countries, with over 4.2 million cases and at least 294,025 deaths worldwide.