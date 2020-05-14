House fire near Maeystown

Pictured is the scene of the Thursday night house fire on Maeystown Road. (Kermit Constantine photo)

The Maeystown, Waterloo and Valmeyer fire departments battled a residential structure fire shortly after 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Maeystown Road.

All occupants of the remodeled 130-year-old former schoolhouse just north of Maeystown were able to exit safely. The person who called in the fire initially reported it to be on the outside of the residence before popping sounds were heard in the area of the electrical box.

Mayestown Road was closed in both directions as firefighters worked to control the fire.

