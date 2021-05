The theft of several ladders early Thursday morning with a total value of about $1,000 from a new garage without a door on it in the 2400 block of Sunset Ridge Drive in Columbia is under investigation.

The incident occurred sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m., police estimate. The suspect vehicle is a tan pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.