Drug overdose save in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 6:45 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of West Cedar Street across from Columbia City Hall for an unresponsive young man on the ground.

A bystander who was a former paramedic helped revive the man, 27, of Ellis Grove, after which Narcan was administered twice by Columbia EMS personnel for him to regain consciousness.

The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Narcan, or Naloxone, is a medication used to block the effects of opioids.