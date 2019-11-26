Felony charge for Fults man

A Fults man was charged with felony possession of stolen license plates following a report of a disturbance.

On Oct. 22, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to an address in Fults for a man causing a disturbance and possibly armed.

“The caller provided a description of the suspect vehicle which was then broadcasted to the responding deputies,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. “As deputies arrived in the area, the suspect vehicle passed one of the deputies. Once deputies were able to get behind the vehicle, they discovered the Illinois dealer license plates that were on the vehicle were entered as being stolen from Swansea. Deputies stopped the vehicle on KK Road near Kaskaskia Road.”

The driver was identified as the man who was causing the disturbance in Fults. Deputies also learned the driver had active warrants out for his arrest through Monroe County and the State of Missouri. He was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

“No weapon was located,” Rohlfing said.

Michael T. Johnson, 42, of Fults, was charged with possessing stolen license plates. Johnson’s bond was set at $40,000 and he was also held on additional bond stemming from his outstanding warrants.