Emergency personnel responded shortly before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to a crash involving a police car on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive in Columbia.

No injuries were being reported as a result of the crash. One vehicle was in the turn lane between northbound and southbound Route 3 on Wedgewood Drive.

The police vehicle was off the highway at Route 3 and Wedgewood Drive.

