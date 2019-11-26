Employee charged with theft from Hecker IDOT building

An Illinois Department of Transportation employee was charged this week in connection with the theft of items from the IDOT building in Hecker earlier this month.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Jacob A. Romay, 31, of Prairie du Rocher has been charged with felony theft of government property ($500-$10,000).

Police said that an investigation began Nov. 1 following the theft. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

“During the investigation, some items that had been stolen were recovered at a residence in Randolph County,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing stated in a news release.

On Monday, Romay was taken into custody in Collinsville on the charge. He posted bond (10 percent of $20,000) and was released from jail.

Rohlfing said Romay was an employee of IDOT who was assigned to the Hecker location at the time of the theft. Romay is accused of stealing scrap metal and road signs.