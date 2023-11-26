Fatal motorcycle vs. car crash near Millstadt

Republic-Times- November 25, 2023

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9 p.m. Friday to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car on Route 158 at Triple Lakes Road between Columbia and Millstadt.

A resident of that area with knowledge of the crash told the Republic-Times that surveillance camera footage shows a car pulling out onto Route 158 from Triple Lakes Road, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle driven by a young local resident who was traveling east toward Millstadt.

An Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team responded to investigate the crash, resulting in a road closure until early Saturday morning.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

Republic-Times

