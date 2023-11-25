Friday injury crash in Waterloo

Republic-Times- November 25, 2023

Emergency personnel responded about 2:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 700 block of North Market Street at the entrance to Rural King in Waterloo.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS.

Two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said.

The vehicles involved were a 2009 Hyundai Accent and a 2008 Ford Edge.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Fatal motorcycle vs. car crash near Millstadt

November 25, 2023

Body found in Columbia; no foul play detected

November 24, 2023

Shop local for the holidays

November 22, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19