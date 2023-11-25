Friday injury crash in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 2:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 700 block of North Market Street at the entrance to Rural King in Waterloo.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS.

Two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said.

The vehicles involved were a 2009 Hyundai Accent and a 2008 Ford Edge.

