Body found in Columbia

Republic-Times- November 24, 2023

A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body near a storage unit early Friday afternoon in Columbia.

At about 12:05 p.m., a woman called 911 to report what looked to be a body lying behind a building at Shell Storage, located at 223 Southwoods Drive off Route 3. An unoccupied vehicle was also found nearby.

Upon arrival, responding Columbia police officers requested the Monroe County coroner to the scene.

An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit was contacted to conduct a death investigation.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said ISP was called as a precaution and to rule out the possibility of foul play.

There are no suspicious circumstances involving this death, Donjon assured, and officials have ruled out foul play.

