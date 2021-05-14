Fatal motorcycle crash in North Dupo

An East Carondelet man died in an early Friday morning motorcycle crash in North Dupo.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said it was dispatched to Water Street near the intersection of North Main Street in unincorporated Dupo shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the roadway on Water Street. The driver of the motorcycle, Gerald I. Foutch, 63, of East Carondelet, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second vehicle, a red 1998 Mercury Mountaineer, that was believed to be involved in this crash was stopped by Cahokia Heights Police officers about a mile away from the scene.

The driver of the Mercury was transported to the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville for further investigation. No other persons are known to be involved and no one else was injured, police said.

An Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation. The roadway was closed for about five hours.

“The accident will remain under investigation until the reconstruction is completed, which could be several months,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said. “At that time, when the cause is confirmed as to whom was at fault, the case will be reviewed for any possible charges.”