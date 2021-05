Columbia EMS transported an infant to a St. Louis hospital following a fall during Thursday’s high school girls soccer game between Columbia and Gibault at Oerter Park.

At about 6:30 p.m., a 7-month-old girl fell from the bleachers about seven feet onto concrete. She was rushed to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where it was determined she has a skull fracture. The infant is expected to be released from the hospital and is expected to recover quickly from the injury.