CPD responds to Bluff Road incident

Columbia police and EMS came to the aid of a woman who may have been a victim of domestic violence in St. Louis County early Monday morning before driving to Columbia.

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive. Police said a 47-year-old Vietnamese woman and her son drove there from St. Louis, after which the woman took off her jacket and shoes and ran south on Bluff Road south of Sand Bank Road.

Police located the woman, but a language barrier made it difficult to understand the nature of the incident.

After some time elapsed attempting to assist the woman, Columbia EMS transported her involuntarily to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for evaluation. She did not resist transport, police said.