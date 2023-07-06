Fatal crash south of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash with in the 5700 block of Route 3 near T Road south of Waterloo.

Police said Thursday night that two people died in the crash.

Heavy smoke was seen upon firefighter arrival, with a vehicle seen against a large tree just off the roadway.

That stretch of Route 3 was closed temporarily as responders worked the crash scene.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

