Attempted vehicle theft in Millstadt

The Millstadt Police Department reported a stolen vehicle attempt early Wednesday morning on East Mill Street in the village.

“The vehicle was damaged in such a manner that indicated it was the result of the suspect’s intention to commit a vehicle theft,” Millstadt police stated in a Facebook post. “If you noticed any damage to your vehicle, or stolen property from your vehicle, please let us know.”

A Millstadt officer assigned to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting in the investigation into this incident.

A Millstadt resident also stated they had an unlocked car on Josiah Lane rummaged through overnight, but fortunately nothing was stolen.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call Millstadt police at 618-476-7250.