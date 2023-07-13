Structure fire south of Renault

The Prairie du Rocher and Maeystown fire departments responded about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a structure fire due to a lightning strike in the 1600 block of G Road south of Renault.

All occupants were reported to be safely out of the building.

Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange said the residence, a newer two-story home, took a direct lightning strike during a storm. The strike destroyed the front porch, left holes in the roof and burnt holes in the guttering, Prange said.

“This is one of the worst direct lightning strikes to a home that I’ve seen,” Prange said.

A homeowner used a fire extinguisher to douse flames as a result of the strike prior to firefighter arrival.

“The homeowners said it sounded like a bomb went off,” Prange said. “It pretty much fried everything. It’s crazy. It fried the electrical sockets. It even fried the telephone box.”