Thursday crash east of Waterloo

Republic-Times- July 13, 2023

Emergency personnel responded about 3:15 p.m. Thursday to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Route 156 near Goeddeltown Road east of Waterloo.

Traffic on Route 156 was temporarily limited to one lane as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

All occupants involved safely exited their vehicles. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known, but appeared minor.

The vehicles involved were a red Honda sedan and a KB Contracting work truck.

Responding agencies included Monroe County EMS, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department.

