Fatal crash near Red Bud

Republic-Times- April 9, 2025

One person died on scene and another died at a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Red Bud.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Route 154 at South Prairie Road in Randolph County.

ISP said one vehicle was traveling north on South Prairie Road and failed to stop at the intersection with Route 154, striking another vehicle that was making a left turn onto South Prairie Road. This vehicle overturned as a result of the collision.

A passenger in the second vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, with the driver transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, ISP said. The North County News in Red Bud reported that the driver later died at the hospital.

The driver of the first vehicle was self-transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, ISP said.

Assisting ISP at the scene were the Red Bud Fire Department, MedStar EMS and Randolph County Sheriff’s Department in addition to air medical helicopters.

