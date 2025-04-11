Fire destroys Red Bud meat market

Firefighters responded shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to a fire inside Miller’s Meat Market, 1524 S. Main Street in Red Bud.

Heavy smoke was showing upon emergency personnel arrival.

The Red Bud and Hecker fire departments responded to the blaze.

Miller’s Meat Market is a family run business that opened in 1958 and is owned by Kevin and Pam Miller. Kevin Miller is a former Red Bud fire chief.

Kevin and Pam were the only two working inside at the time of the blaze and safely exited the burning building without injury.

Check for more information as it becomes available.