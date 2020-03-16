Fatal crash near Red Bud

A Randolph County man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning southeast of Red Bud.

Illinois State Police said a silver 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by James A. Douglas II, 35, of Coulterville, was driving south on South Prairie Road just south of Ohlwine Road when it left the roadway to the right and traveled behind the guardrail. The van struck the ditch embankment, police said.

Douglas, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Randolph County coroner’s office.

Police responded shortly before 8 a.m.