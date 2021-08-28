Fatal crash in Prairie du Rocher

The Prairie du Rocher Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Ruma police, Medstar ambulance and a medical helicopter responded to the area of Duclos and Berger streets in Prairie du Rocher for a report of a car being struck by a train around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary report from the Illinois State Police states that a 16-year-old female from Prairie du Rocher was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the accident.

The victim was Red Bud High School junior Lillian Vandeford.

The Red Bud School district released a statement informing the public that counselors will be available Aug. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at Red Bud High School.

“We expect a range of reactions to this loss from our students, parents, members of our staff, and members of our school community. Some of these reactions may be mild, while others may be more intense. You can assist your son or daughter by taking time to listen and talk about what has happened,” the district statement read.

“To help assist all members of our school community, we will be opening up our high school, tomorrow (Sunday, August 29th), to allow all of us to begin to process this tragic event collectively, if desired … The north entrance will be open, and we are asking people to come to the auxiliary gym when they arrive. From there, people can split out into private rooms as necessary. While we’ve set an end time of 3 p.m., we certainly won’t be kicking anyone out,” the statement continued. “We will have increased staff available at the high school to assist our students in coping with this loss next week, and will share information when we receive it regarding a funeral and/or memorial service.”

The police report also states that the car was stopped at a railroad crossing where lights and crossing gates were active. After yielding to a northbound train, the driver of the car went around the crossing gates and was struck in the passenger side of the vehicle by a southbound train traveling on a separate set of tracks.

The train crew refused medical treatment at the scene.

No further information about the accident is being released at this time.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help cover funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.