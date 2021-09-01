Columbia nursing home sued again

Integrity Healthcare of Columbia is facing another lawsuit from the family of a former resident who died last summer.

Jordan Krugman, executor of the late Hilda Krugman, is suing Integrity Healthcare of Columbia for neglect (Nursing Home Care Act) and common law negligence. Krugman also names parent company Integrity HCC Services LLC on a third count based on common law negligence and Illinois Survival Act.

Hilda, 80, who died Aug. 9, 2020, at Village Shalom in Overland Park, Kan., is alleged to have fallen from her bed twice on May 3, 2020, and twice on May 31, 2020, at Integrity.

Specific claims in the counts include failure by the senior care facility to “allocate sufficient resources to adequately staff the facility to provide appropriate rehabilitative care and supervision.”

Further claims charge that Integrity failed to assist “with ambulation and safe transfer activities,” “failed to properly assess Hilda for risk of falls” and “to assess for causative factors contributing to the falls … which led to two falls from (Hilda’s) bed,” among others.

The family is seeking a judgment sum in excess of $50,000 on each count.

In July, the family of deceased 62-year-old former Integrity resident Diann M. Campbell also filed suit against the Columbia nursing home for negligence (wrongful death) following her July 2020 death.

The ongoing suit alleges that while a resident of Integrity, Campbell fell from her wheelchair four times, twice in Sept. 2019 and once in May 2020 and June 2020.

Integrity Healthcare is located at 253 Bradington Drive in Columbia.