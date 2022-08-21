Fatal crash in Columbia

Several emergency vehicles responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle rollover crash resulting in one fatality on Route 3 just north of Admiral Weinel Boulevard in Columbia.

There was an ejection in the crash, which took place near the wooded area north of Walgreens at 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard. The Columbia Fire Department deployed its aerial drone to search and rule out any additional possible occupants near the crash area.

Other agencies called to the scene included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia EMS and Monroe County coroner.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said deputy coroner Theresa Hitzemann pronounced Angela R. Smith, 49, of Lenzburg, deceased at 2:48 a.m.

“Smith was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was unrestrained, causing ejection during the rollover,” Hill said. “Smith was driving a 1998 GMC Envoy southbound on Route 3 when she left the roadway for unknown reasons, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.”