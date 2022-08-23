Attempted theft from Dollar General in Hecker

Police were on the lookout for a white Chevrolet Impala occupied by one male and two females shortly after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday following an attempted retail theft from Dollar General at 401 S. Main Street in Hecker.

One of the females left items from the store inside the restroom after being approached by a manager. It is believed that subject had stolen from the store before.

The license plate on the suspect vehicle returns to a person from Evansville.

At about 12:55 p.m., the suspect vehicle was observed by police unoccupied in the Waterloo Walmart parking lot.