Fall park prep in Waterloo

This month’s meeting of the Waterloo Park District Board featured discussion on the district’s financial position toward the end of the year, recognizing district staff, the end of the splash pad’s first season and several other items.

Talk about the Waterloo Community Splash Pad noted the facility’s closure on Sept. 16 as well as the fact the second and final set of tables and benches donated thanks to Waterloo Citizens for a Pool had been delivered and assembled.

Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk was present at last Wednesday’s meeting to address the board, reporting he had provided a collection of splash pad-related correspondence to Waterloo Park District Superintendent Don Prater and expressing thanks for the collaboration between the park district and city.

Birk became involved with the project in September 2023 as the district finally approved the project after several years of planning. He was appointed to oversee the development given his previous experience with other projects of a similar scale.

“I wanted to come and just say thank you to the board, especially thanks to Don,” Birk said. “This couldn’t have gotten done without our cooperation, and I hope the city and the park board continue to work together to do these types of projects.”

Park Board President Mary Gardner thanked Birk alongside the other commissioners, particularly Gina Pfund, who previously served as president during splash pad construction.

The facility’s winterization was also discussed as it has been in several recent meetings. Prater said a representative of Murphy Company had handled the process very well, preparing plumbing and other elements of the splash pad for the coming cold.

Prater further noted the individual from Murphy actually fixed several problems in the facility’s main building, mainly replacing steel valves that had corroded due to acid with plastic valves that can properly handle the chemicals.

“They did a great job,” Prater said. “Good people, seemed like.”

As the subject of handling the splash pad’s winterization in-house had been discussed at previous meetings, Prater said after the meeting he would like to have Murphy take care of the process for another season so he can better familiarize himself for the future.

Pfund also spoke about the splash pad at the top of the meeting, reporting she is still keeping in touch with Rain Drop Products to ensure the major barn feature will be ready for next season.

Also early in the meeting, Park District Treasurer Julie Bradley shared in her regular report that the district’s checking account is particularly low at the moment with about $7,500, though funds are still available in other accounts.

Bradley said she recently paid about $165,000 for the final payment of the splash pad contract as well as smaller items also related to the project.

She noted her anticipation for coming tax bills as well as the remaining $200,000 check from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant.

Park District Attorney Paul Schimpf also spoke about the district’s tax levy as commissioners approved a Truth in Taxation resolution, establishing that the board is expected to pass a levy ordinance by the second week of December, requesting no more than 105 percent of what was received last year.

“The reason I explain that we’re not raising anybody’s taxes is we actually would get more revenue coming in just because property value assessments have gone up, plus there are more people moving into Waterloo,” Schimpf said. “The most we can ask for without having a hearing and just kind of being on auto-pilot is 105 percent.”

Another big point of discussion for the board was reviving a tradition of past board members to recognize commissioners for achievements via service awards.

Discussion on this policy focused less on commissioners, however, and more on park district employees, with Gardner and other commissioners acknowledging the work park district staff put in each year.

Recognition, as discussed by the board, would take place at the end of this year, with certain staff potentially receiving a certificate, a gift card or flowers.

“We also thought it would be nice if we did that yearly and recognized if people reach milestones,” Gardner said. “People put a lot of pride into what they do.”

The board approved spending of up to $250 for this recognition ceremony.

The board also spoke about the shade structure at the William Zimmer Memorial Park playground, noting plans to replace the shade in the spring, though it is expected to be delivered in a few weeks.

Pfund, at the advice of the Waterloo Garden Club, recommended that the butterfly garden simply be left untouched until the spring as, while it might not look the best, a number of insects make use of the space through the colder months.

Schimpf spoke on a number of matters, noting that candidate packets for the spring election can be filed Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the park district’s headquarters building on 318 N. Library Street.

He also discussed the district’s new Facebook page as well as progress with the establishment of the Waterloo Park District Foundation.