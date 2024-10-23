Early voting remains strong

With less than two weeks remaining until Election Day, many Monroe County residents have decided to avoid the Nov. 5 rush and either vote early or by mail.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean reported Tuesday that his office has already seen 2,530 voters.

“It is a very strong turnout,” McLean said. “I am predicting 4,500 to 5,000 early voters before Election Day.”

McLean said his office has also mailed out 2,500 vote-by-mail ballots, with 1,150 such ballots already returned.

In addition to the race for U.S. president between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, a contested race on the Nov. 5 ballot is for U.S. representative between incumbent Republican Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Democrat Brian Roberts of Carbondale.

In addition, there are three advisory referendum questions on the ballot. The results of these questions are not binding but will be taken into consideration by state legislature.

The first asks whether any candidate appearing on an Illinois ballot for federal, state or local office should be subject to civil penalties if they interfere or attempt to interfere with an election worker’s official duties.

The second question asks whether the Illinois Constitution should be amended to create an additional 3 percent tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief.

The third asks whether or not all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization should be covered by any health insurance plan that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments.

McLean said Monroe County residents can vote early at the courthouse Monday through Friday during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Early voting is also available the next two Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to noon. A temporary early voting site at the Columbia American Legion will also be available this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on the election, visit mococlerk.com or call 618-939-8623.