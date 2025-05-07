Event raises funds for HSS transport

Pictured during a check presentation to the Human Support Services Transportation Fund, from left, are Pair of Dice owner and Monroe County Commissioner Vicki Koerber, Missy Nordike, Jerri Brewer, Courtney Hunter from HSS, Barb Miller, Christy Hagnauer, Lois Ebmeyer, Sue Wilson, Columbia American Legion Auxiliary President Clara Schaefer and Diane Schneider Gummersheimer. Not pictured are Ellen Sippel, Chris and Julie Hollander, Chelsea Whipple, Kathy Pettit, JoAnne Frisby, Mary Pinter and Sherry Cates Straub.

The Columbia American Legion Auxiliary hosted a well-attended Chicken and Beer Dance on April 12, filling the hall with laughter, lively music, and community generosity.

Guests enjoyed a fried chicken dinner with all the traditional sides before dancing the night away to Butch’s Polka Kings.

The event was not just a night of fun — it also served a meaningful purpose. Proceeds from the evening were earmarked for the Human Support Services Transportation Fund, which helps clients get to and from employment, medical appointments, and other essential destinations.

The fund also supports individuals in crisis by providing timely and reliable transportation to necessary services.

On April 30, members of the Columbia American Legion Auxiliary presented a $6,500 check to HSS Development Director Courtney Hunter in support of this critical initiative.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Columbia American Legion Auxiliary for their generosity and support,” said Hunter. “Community partnerships like this allow HSS to further its mission and deepen our commitment to helping all people live their best lives.”

HSS provides a broad range of services to individuals across Monroe County and surrounding areas. Core offerings include outpatient mental health services, substance use disorder treatment, vocational training, residential support, and crisis services for individuals living with serious mental illness, developmental, or intellectual disabilities.

For more information about HSS or to learn how you can support their mission, email chunter@hss1.org.