Cowell joins MRTD board

The City of Red Bud announced the appointment of Elizabeth Cowell as the city’s representative on the Monroe Randolph Transit District Board of Directors.

Cowell joins a 10-member board from Monroe and Randolph counties which works to oversee transit district operations.

Other current board members are Peter Hertzing of Sparta, Georgia Stipe of Chester, Melanie Johnson of Randolph County, Cyndy Tabing of Coulterville, Trisha Hoagland of Waterloo and Donna Janneke of Steeleville.

The MRTD is seeking board members for Columbia, Valmeyer and Monroe County.

The MRTD is committed to ensuring accessible public transportation for all residents of the two counties. Its mission is “to serve the community by providing safe, efficient, and reliable transportation services to residents of Monroe and Randolph counties.”

The MRTD strives to remain a recognized provider of transportation services across the region.

For more information about MRTD and its services, call 618-443-9087.