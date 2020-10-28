Election information central

With early voting open from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the courthouse and polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the election, here is a one-stop shop of information to prepare you to vote.

For more information on polling locations and voter registration status, call the Monroe County Clerk’s office at 618-939-8681, ext. 302 or click here.

Candidates for contested offices serving residents in Monroe County include U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Springfield) running against Mark Curran (R-Waukegan), U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) running against Ray Lenzi (D-Carbondale), State Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville) running against David Friess (R-Red Bud), Democrat Duane Langhorst running against Republican George Green for Monroe County Board, and Democrat Celeste Korando running against Republican Lucas Liefer for Monroe County State’s Attorney.

There is also a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot that would change Illinois’ income tax structure from flat to graduated, as well as two contested judicial races.

