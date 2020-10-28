Judicial candidates rated ahead of election

Candidates for Illinois judicial offices up for election on Nov. 3 – including those serving Monroe County – have been rated by a poll of lawyers conducted by the Illinois State Bar Association.

The advisory poll is sent to all ISBA members in the circuit or district from which a candidate seeks election. Licensed attorneys who are not members of ISBA, or any attorney outside the circuit or district, may request a ballot.

Candidates are rated as “recommended” or “not recommended” based on whether respondents agree that the candidate “meets acceptable requirements for the office.”

Candidates must receive at least 65 percent “yes” responses to be rated as recommended.

The two contested judicial races for Monroe County voters are for the Illinois Supreme Court and 5th District Appellate Court.

David Overstreet

For the Lloyd Karmeier vacancy on the Illinois Supreme Court 5th District, candidates David Overstreet and Judy Cates are both rated as highly recommended.

Overstreet, a Republican from Mt. Vernon, received ratings of 87.50 for meets requirements of office, 92.45 for integrity, 88.05 for impartiality, 91.67 for legal ability, 94.50 for temperament, 92.82 for court management, 96.99 for health and 90.57 for sensitivity.

Judy Cates

Cates, a Democrat from Swansea, received ratings of 71.71 for meets requirements of office, 76.43 for integrity, 68.36 for impartiality, 92.53 for legal ability, 74.03 for temperament, 92.93 for court management, 91.47 for health and 88.52 for sensitivity.

For the Melissa Chapman vacancy on the 5th District Appellate Court, the ISBA rated both Mark Boie and Sarah Smith as highly recommended.

Mark Boie

Boie, a Republican from Anna, received ratings of 81.99 for meets requirements of office, 95.41 for integrity, 84.29 for impartiality, 84.95 for legal ability, 81.99 for temperament, 98.95 for court management, 95.52 for health and 87.31 for sensitivity.

Smith, a Democrat from Edwardsville, received ratings of 91.29 for meets requirements of office, 93.39 for integrity, 90.42 for impartiality, 90.50 for legal ability, 94.63 for temperament, 92.02 for court management, 96.60 for health and 95.65 for sensitivity.

Sarah Smith

Voters will also get the chance to determine if three judges should be retained.

The first judge listed on the ballot is Thomas M. Welch of the 5th Judicial District Appellate, who the ISBA recommends.

Welch got ratings of 88.67 for meets requirements of office, 90.69 for integrity, 85.29 for impartiality, 92.20 for legal ability, 91.63 for temperament, 94.03 for court management, 89.30 for health and 89.90 for sensitivity.

The second candidate for retention is James W. Campanella of the 20th Judicial Circuit Court.

Campanella earned ratings of 85.86 for meets requirements of office, 88.54 for integrity, 84.54 for impartiality, 92.78 for legal ability, 83.67 for temperament, 94.90 for court management, 95.56 for health and 88.30 for sensitivity.

The final judge up for retention is Stephen P. McGlynn of the 20th Judicial Circuit Court.

McGlynn received ratings of 84.29 for meets requirements of office, 89.29 for integrity, 84.29 for impartiality, 83.45 for legal ability, 92.20 for temperament, 87.94 for court management, 96.38 for health and 89.78 for sensitivity.

Finally, there is one uncontested judicial rate on Monroe County voters’ ballots: to fill the vacancy of retiring Judge Dennis Doyle on the 20th Judicial Circuit Court in Monroe County.

Current state’s attorney and Republican Chris Hitzemann is the only candidate in that race.

The ISBA gave Hitzemann ratings of 73.91 for meets requirements of office, 86.36 for integrity, 81.40 for impartiality, 69.57 for legal ability, 85.11 for temperament, 74.47 for court management, 90.48 for health and 83.72 for sensitivity.

Full survey results are available at isba.org/judicialevaluations.