Early voting now underway

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election is underway, with that option available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo, except holidays.

Saturday voting is also available at the courthouse Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, in addition to Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Columbia American Legion.

Voting by mail is also available. Visit mococlerk.com/elections.html or call 618-939-8623 for instructions on that voting method.

In addition to the race for U.S. president between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, a contested race on the Nov. 5 ballot is for U.S. representative between incumbent Republican Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Democrat Brian Roberts of Carbondale.

There are also three non-binding advisory referendums provided to voters. An advisory vote does not directly result in a new, changed, or rejected law or constitutional amendment. Rather, the question allows voters to express their general opinion on the issue.

The three advisory referendum questions in Illinois are as follows:

• “Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?”

• “Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?”

• “Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, state, or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker’s official duties?”