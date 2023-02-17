Early voting begins Feb. 23

Early voting in the 2023 consolidated election begins next Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo.

Those who wish to cast their ballot for the April 4 election can do so in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through election day and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1.

There are a number of contested races in both Waterloo and Columbia.

The race for Waterloo mayor will see incumbent Tom Smith go up against outgoing Waterloo alderman Stan Darter.

Each of the four seats with terms expiring next year will see a contest in the Waterloo aldermanic races, with only one incumbent seeking re-election.

Five people will vie for the Ward 3 seat to be vacated by Darter – Jason Goff, Jason R. Jones Sr., Joshua Pershbacher, Steve Poettker and former alderman Jeff Vogt.

Amy Grandcolas – president of Waterloo Citizens for a Pool – and Joel Vogt are seeking to fill a vacancy in Ward 1 created by the recent resignation of Steve Notheisen, who moved out of the area.

Three men – Dennis Bullock, Gary Most and Justin Stephens – are running for the Ward 4 seat currently held by longtime alderman Clyde Heller, who is not seeking re-election.

The only incumbent in Waterloo running for alderman is Jim Hopkins in Ward 2. He is challenged by Andrew Biffar.

There will be two seats on April’s ballot for Waterloo Park District Board.

The terms for Shelby Mathes Sr. and former board president Kevin Hahn expire in April. Hahn resigned earlier this year when he moved out of the area. Mathes is seeking a new term and newcomers Lance West, Mary Gardner and Alan Mitan have also decided to run.

A forum for City of Waterloo candidates in the April 4 election takes place 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Waterloo High School auditorium. The forum is open to the public.

In Columbia, five seats in the city’s four aldermanic wards are on the ballot – although there are only two contested races.

Incumbent alderman Jay Riddle is being challenged for his Ward I seat by Paula Hutchinson, wife of former Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson.

In Ward II, Lauren Nobbe is looking to unseat incumbent Kevin Martens for a four-year term.

Also on the ballot for Columbia residents will be a referendum question to determine if the city should become a “home rule” municipality.

A town hall meeting to educate residents on what home rule means and how Columbia could benefit from becoming a home rule municipality is scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6-7 p.m. on the fifth floor of 11 South, 1000 Eleven South.

In local school board races, nine candidates are seeking four spots in Waterloo.

Three of four incumbents will be on the ballot for re-election to the Waterloo Board of Education.

Current board president Lori Dillenberger, secretary Kim Ahne and Jo Ellen “Jodi” Burton are looking to keep a spot on the board. Most, who is running for alderman, will end his tenure on the school board after the current term.

Challengers for school board seats in Waterloo are Lloyd Jardon, Nathan Mifflin, Amanda Propst, Edwin Luedeman, Dawn Burns and Joshua Kurth.

In Columbia, only one incumbent of three – current school board vice president Lisa Schumacher – is seeking re-election.

Current board secretary Tammy Mitchell-Hines and board member Scott Middelkamp are not running, leaving both Kelly Meurer and Naureen Frierdich unopposed.

A sample ballot is expected to be published in the Republic-Times in the coming weeks.

For more information about the upcoming election, call 618-939-8623 or visit mococlerk.com/elections.html.