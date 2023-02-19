Driver in custody following Sunday night pursuit near Waterloo

One person was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday evening near Waterloo.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop a silver sedan seen driving at a high rate of speed on Kaskaskia Road south of Waterloo. The vehicle refused to pull over for the deputy, continuing on KK Road, then Sportsman Road and J Road – disregarding several stop signs along the way.

Police observed an object – possibly a baggie – thrown from the vehicle at some point during the pursuit, during which there was reported to be no traffic or light traffic with speeds ranging from 45-50 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle eventually turned west onto Route 156 toward Waterloo, after which spike strips blew out one of the front tires.

The slowed and smoking vehicle eventually turned onto Susewind Lane, after which the driver was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

