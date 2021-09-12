Eagles soar past Marquette, 48-14

Columbia’s Dom Voegele makes an interception during Friday’s win. (John Soytek photo)

The Columbia High School football team was tired of being blown out the first two weeks of this season, so it decided to turn the tables on its opponent Friday night.

The Eagles blasted Marquette at home, 48-14. Columbia led 20-0 after the first quarter and 48-0 at halftime.

It was a big night for Columbia’s Kyle McConachie. He scored five total touchdowns – all in the first half. McConachie rushed for three scores, caught a TD pass and added a “pick six” interception return.

In total, McConachie had 97 yards rushing, 31 yards receiving, 40 yards in punt returns and 35 yards on the interception return.

Columbia quarterback Dom Voegele had a solid game, going 11-of-17 passing for 133 yards and two TDs to go along with 73 yards rushing. He also recorded an interception on defense.

Drew Megginson was Voegele’s top target in the passing game, finishing with 70 receiving yards.

In addition to the two INTs, Columbia’s defense had quarterback sacks from Owen Brewer and Joe Kish.

The Eagles (1-2) will look to get to .500 with a game at Roxana (1-2) next Friday night. The Shells lost 38-0 at Civic Memorial on Friday.