Volleyball teams victorious

Pictured, from left, are Valmeyer’s Brooke Miller and Kierstin Miller. Both were named to the all-tournament team following the Benton Tournament.

Local high school volleyball squads are starting to build positive momentum as the regular season gets into high gear.

Columbia went 3-1 in the Mascoutah Tournament on Saturday to place third.

The Eagles defeated Mascoutah, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14, then downed Anna-Jonesboro and Collinsville in two sets before falling 25-20, 25-23 to Centralia.

Sophie Gill-Kemper was the star player for Columbia, totaling 22 kills in the tourney.

Prior to tourney play, Columbia lost to Breese Central on Thursday.

Columbia hosts Gibault on Monday and hosts Red Bud on Tuesday.

Valmeyer went 2-3 at the Benton Tournament over the weekend to place second in the silver bracket. Brooke Miller and Kierstin Miller were both named to the all-tournament team.

On Thursday, the Pirates won 25-10, 25-16 over Steeleville. Brooke Miller had eight kills for Valmeyer.

The Pirates play at Dupo on Thursday.

The Tigers have won four straight, including a 25-19, 21-25, 26-24 victory over Marissa last Tuesday. Octavia Heidelberg continued her amazing season with 15 kills. Bree Portell had 12 points.

Gibault won 11-25, 25-16, 25-19 over Granite City on Monday. Ella Range had 11 points, Lucy Range added 11 assists, and Kate Kreps had eight kills for the Hawks.

Waterloo improved to 5-4 on the season with a 25-16, 25-18 win last Wednesday over Collinsville. Emma Day had 11 points, Paige Montgomery had 11 kills and Ellie Schwehr recorded 20 assists for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial in a conference clash on Thursday.