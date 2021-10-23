Eagles secure playoff berth with road win

Columbia’s Kyle McConachie scored four total touchdowns Friday night. (John Spytek photo)

With a potential playoff berth at stake, the Columbia High School football team used big plays to come back and win Friday night at Jerseyville.

The Eagles (5-4) won 47-34 despite being down 20-13 at halftime.

Columbia received huge games once again from offensive stars Kyle McConachie and Dominic Voegele.

McConachie finished with 186 yards rushing, 19 yards receiving and 145 return yards and four total touchdowns. Voegele ran for two scores, threw for two more and also led the defense with 15 tackles.

Voegele started the scoring with a 69-yard TD run early in the first quarter. McConachie added a 12-yard TD reception late in the first quarter to put the Eagles up 13-7.

Jerseyville controlled the second quarter, scoring twice to go up by seven at the half.

McConachie sparked a second half offense explosion for Columbia, however, taking the opening kickoff 86 yards in for a score. He then ran for a 75-yard TD midway through the third.

A 40-yard TD pass from Voegele to Colin Cygan started the fourth quarter, which was followed by Voegele 44-yard TD run and a McConachie eight-yard TD run.

Columbia’s defense recorded two interceptions and three sacks on the night.

The Eagles, led by head coach Scott Horner, learned Saturday night that they are the No. 14 seed in the IHSA Class 4A state playoffs and will play at No. 3 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin next Friday, Oct. 29.