‘Dogs end season with senior night loss

Waterloo’s Evan Davis scores a late touchdown Friday night. (Bob Haentzler photo)

A promising start to the season ultimately ended in disappointment for the Waterloo High School football squad.

The Bulldogs lost at home Friday on senior night to Freeburg, 24-14, to complete a 3-6 season.

Waterloo went 2-1 to begin its fall 2021 campaign, including victories over Columbia and Carbondale. But the Bulldogs dropped five of their last six games on the schedule.

On Friday night, Freeburg took a 21-0 lead before the Bulldogs mounted a late comeback with two scores.

Waterloo had trouble holding onto the ball on offense, with Freeburg’s defense recording three interceptions and three fumble recoveries on the night.

While Waterloo loses several seniors from this year’s squad to graduation, key returners in 2022 will include quarterback Aidan Morrow and running back Evan Davis on offense and leading sacker Wyatt Fink on defense.