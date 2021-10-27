And they’re off (to sectionals)

From left, Columbia cross country runner Calvin Range, Thomas Crossley and Ethan Hogan compete in Saturday’s Class 1A Belleville Althoff Regional.

A number of local runners qualified for the sectional round by virtue of strong performances at cross country regionals held Saturday.

At the Class 1A Belleville Althoff Regional, the Columbia High School boys placed fourth and girls placed fifth to both qualify for sectionals as a team.

The CHS boys were led in the regional by Thomas Crossley’s sixth place overall showing (16:58.39) and Ethan Hogan in 10th place (17:25.65).

Leading the way for the CHS girls was Madison Missey in sixth place (20:13.18).

Joining the CHS boys and girls at the Wesclin Sectional this Saturday will be Dupo’s Peter Taylor and Sarah Vanover and Valmeyer’s Oscar Hoerr, Harrison Miller and Peyton Vest.

Taylor placed 22nd in the regional boys race. Vanover placed 11th overall in the girls race.

Hoerr and Miller placed 11th and 21st, respectively, for the Pirates in the boys regional. Vest placed 25th in the girls race.

At the Class 2A Highland Regional, Waterloo’s Angelynn Kanyuck (18.27.46) ran to a first place overall finish and led the Bulldogs to second place overall to qualify as a team for sectionals. Danielle Mudd (18:47.80) and Cameron Crump (18:48.30) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Kanyuck is a sophomore, as is Mudd. Crump is a freshman.

The WHS girls finished just three points behind Mascoutah for tops overall.

Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz placed second overall (15:55.80) in the boys regional race, leading the WHS boys to a sixth place team finish and a spot in Saturday’s Decatur Sectional.

Waterloo’s Morgan Stratton and Justin Witt placed 17th and 18th, respectively.