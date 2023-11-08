Eagles place third at state 

The Columbia High School boys soccer squad hoists its third place trophy after defeating Peoria Christian at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament in Hoffman Estates on Friday.

Only two teams in Class 1A high school boys soccer end their seasons with wins, and while Columbia didn’t take the top prize up in Hoffman Estates, the Eagles brought home the third place trophy.

The Eagles were trying to win state in boys soccer for the first time since 2014. Columbia placed third at state in 2010.

Columbia (18-4-4) lost 2-0 to Normal University in the IHSA Class 1A state semifinal on Thursday night. The solid defense of the Eagles – which had surrendered just 13 goals all year entering the tourney – was stunned by two quick first half goals and did not recover.

“I think the nerves got us in our game Thursday night, and when we started getting it together, we are down 2-0,” Columbia head soccer coach Jamey Bridges said. “The last 50 minutes we played well. Just one of those days we could not get one.”

It was a quick turn around, but Columbia came ready to play early Friday afternoon in a 3-0 win over Peoria Christian.

Luke DeWilde scored twice, and Hayes van Breusegen contributed a goal and two assists.

“(We) rebounded really well the next day and came out how we have pretty much most of the season – scored early and really didn’t look back,” Bridges said.

Overall, Bridges said he was impressed with his team’s showing this fall.

“It was a great run,” he said. “Overall, if you would’ve told me the beginning of the year, you would go to state and finish third, we would’ve taken it. Really proud of the boys and the way they battled all season. Some great highlights and only losing four seniors, the future is bright.”

The four seniors who went out with state hardware for the Eagles are all-state defender Kane Riebeling, Carson Mueth, Chase Faris and Lucas Cole.

Among the key returning players for Columbia in 2024 is junior goalkeeper Brady Hemminghaus. He posted 19 shutouts and allowed just 14 goals all season with a 0.65 goals against average and .911 save percentage.

Another key returnee is junior Hayes van Breusegen, who led the Eagles in scoring this season with 22 goals and 12 assists.

DeWilde was second on the team in scoring at 10 goals and seven assists, followed by Micah James with eight goals and eight assists.