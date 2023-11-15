Local hockey teams victorious

Pictured is Columbia goalie Dalton Fitzgerald.

Both local high school club hockey teams posted victories last week as the season starts to round into shape.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are 3-1 on the young season following two more recent wins.

Last Tuesday, the Raging ‘Dogs blasted Bethalto to the tune of 11-0. Conner Blair netted a hat trick and contributed a pair of assists. Austin Hopfinger added two goals for Freeburg-Waterloo.

On Thursday, Freeburg-Waterloo dropped double digits on Highland in a 10-0 victory. Ryder Neff got the hat trick this time and also had an assist. Blair added a goal and four assists.

Entering play this week, Blair led the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in scoring with five goals and seven assists.

Freeburg-Waterloo faced Highland again on Tuesday, then battles Granite City at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Granite City Ice Rink. The Raging Bulldogs battle Collinsville in Granite City at 7 p.m. Monday, then take on Alton at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in East Alton.

Columbia improved to 2-1 on the season with a 5-2 win Thursday over Vianney. The Eagles were led by Jack Reuss with three goals and an assist. Rece Sanderson added a goal and two assists.

Dalton Fitzgerald made 30 saves in net for Columbia.

The Eagles battled Belleville on Tuesday, take on Edwardsville East at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Thursday, and then go against Granite City at Granite City at 9 p.m. Monday.

Reuss leads Columbia in scoring with eight goals and two assists on the young season.