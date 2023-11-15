Local hockey teams victorious

Corey Saathoff- November 15, 2023
Pictured is Columbia goalie Dalton Fitzgerald. 

Both local high school club hockey teams posted victories last week as the season starts to round into shape.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are 3-1 on the young season following two more recent wins. 

Last Tuesday, the Raging ‘Dogs blasted Bethalto to the tune of 11-0. Conner Blair netted a hat trick and contributed a pair of assists. Austin Hopfinger added two goals for Freeburg-Waterloo. 

On Thursday, Freeburg-Waterloo dropped double digits on Highland in a 10-0 victory. Ryder Neff got the hat trick this time and also had an assist. Blair added a goal and four assists.

Entering play this week, Blair led the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in scoring with five goals and seven assists.

Freeburg-Waterloo faced Highland again on Tuesday, then battles Granite City at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Granite City Ice Rink. The Raging Bulldogs battle Collinsville in Granite City at 7 p.m. Monday, then take on Alton at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in East Alton. 

Columbia improved to 2-1 on the season with a 5-2 win Thursday over Vianney. The Eagles were led by Jack Reuss with three goals and an assist. Rece Sanderson added a goal and two assists.

Dalton Fitzgerald made 30 saves in net for Columbia. 

The Eagles battled Belleville on Tuesday, take on Edwardsville East at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Thursday, and then go against Granite City at Granite City at 9 p.m. Monday. 

Reuss leads Columbia in scoring with eight goals and two assists on the young season. 

