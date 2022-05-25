Eagles fly to regional title

Pictured, the Columbia High School baseball team poses with its plaque after winning the Class 2A Marquette Regional championship Monday in Alton.

The Columbia High School baseball team took flight at the right time and is now riding a streak of good play to the sectional round.

The Eagles (23-7-1), who have gone 14-2-1 since April 19, defeated Althoff on Monday, 5-1, to win the Class 2A Marquette Regional championship.

Dom Voegele, a junior righthander who also starred in football and basketball for the Eagles, struck out 12 in a complete game two-hitter on Monday. Jameson Mistler had a hit and two RBIs to pace the offense.

Columbia opened regional play with a 14-4 victory over Staunton on Thursday. A seven-run first inning propelled the Eagles to the win. Jack Steckler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs.

The Eagles fly into the Teutopolis Sectional, where they face Vandalia on Wednesday. With a win, Columbia would face the winner of Mater Dei vs. Flora at 10 a.m. Saturday for the sectional title.

Kyle McConachie leads Columbia in hitting at .416 with 12 doubles and 25 runs.

Logan Mueller is hitting .406 with a .500 on base percentage, five home runs and 26 RBIs. The righthander is also 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA on the hill.

Alex Schreckenberg is hitting .370 with 20 runs.

Voegele is hitting .347 with 21 RBIs and 19 runs in addition to his 6-3 mound mark and 2.10 ERA.

Waterloo (15-16) closed out its regular season with an 11-1 loss at Edwardsville on Monday. The Bulldogs were held to just two hits against one of the top teams in the state.

The ‘Dogs begin Class 3A Triad Regional play at 4 p.m. Thursday against Jerseyville. The two teams split a pair of games in the regular season.

With a win, Waterloo would play in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Evan Davis, a junior, leads Waterloo in hitting this season at .484 with a .552 on base percentage, 14 doubles, 26 RBIs and 21 runs.

Nate Phillips is hitting .327 with 13 runs.

There are no local Class 1A baseball teams left, as all three lost in the Gibault Regional.

Gibault (15-18) lost 13-8 to Marissa in the regional final Monday at SPPS Field.

The Meteors led 9-3 early before the Hawks rallied for three runs in the third inning.

In the fourth inning, Jude Green hit a long RBI single that plated Daniel Darin, who reached on a hit. At 9-7, that was the closest Gibault would get.

Marissa tacked on late runs courtesy of wild pitches, hit batsmen and errors, with a couple of hits mixed in.

Gibault reached the regional final by beating Dupo, 15-0, on Thursday. Darin homered and struck out nine over four innings. Green had two hits and four RBIs.

Darin, a junior lefty, led the Hawks in hitting at .438 entering the regional final with a .615 on base percentage, five homers, 37 RBIs and 35 runs. On the mound, he went 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA.

Kameron Hanvey, a junior catcher, was hitting .436 with a .592 on base percentage, 13 doubles, 33 RBIs, 44 runs and 23 stolen bases.

Valmeyer (6-21) ended its season with an 11-8 loss to Marissa in the regional last Tuesday. Jake Killy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and both Jordan McSchooler and Clay Juelfs added two hits each for the Pirates.

Evan Rowe-Brown led Valmeyer in hitting this season at .356 with 16 RBIs.

Juelfs hit .350 with 17 runs.

Elijah Miller hit .313 with 22 runs and 27 stolen bases.

Dupo (3-14) was led in hitting this season by Logan Stevens at .382 and Nate Ticer at .318.