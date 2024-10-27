Eagles clinch playoff berth

Mason Voegele

With five wins, a high school football team becomes eligible but not a lock to make the postseason. Columbia picked up an important sixth victory of the season at home Friday night to solidify a playoff berth.

The Eagles (6-3) scored first and last in a narrow 21-14 victory over Jerseyville. The IHSA playoff pairings were announced Saturday night and Columbia’s first round opponent in Class 4A will be Cahokia (7-2).

Columbia running back Jase Nelson opened the scoring Friday night with a 19-yard touchdown run at 10:48 of the first quarter. That was followed by a 57-yard TD pass from Eagles quarterback Mason Voegele to Logan Hicks to put the home team up 14-0 at 8:02 of the opening frame.

Jerseyville answered with a rushing score in the first quarter and and short TD pass in the third quarter. It was 14-14 entering the fourth quarter.

The score remained that way until the waning minutes of regulation. Finally, Voegele scored on a one-yard run with just 2:20 remaining to put Jerseyville away.

Nelson finished the night with 99 yards rushing and had 108 kickoff return yards. On defense he snagged an interception.

In addition to 106 yards passing, Voegele ran for 65 yards.