Bulldogs hand Chester its first loss

Derez Sayles

In a rare Saturday afternoon high school football contest, one-loss Waterloo traveled south on Route 3 to undefeated Chester and handed the Yellowjackets their first loss.

With the 35-28 victory, the Bulldogs achieved their first eight-win season since 1995. The IHSA playoff pairings were announced Saturday night and Waterloo’s opening round Class 4A opponent will be Taylorville (5-4). Gametime is 1 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo High School.

Saturday’s game was a showcase for Waterloo junior running back Derez Sayles. He rushed for 242 yards on the day and touchdowns of 29, 64, 41 and 70 yards. Sayles now has 1,133 yards rushing and 20 scores on the season. Last season, he ran for 903 yards.

Chester led 14-0 after the first quarter before Sayles ran for the first of his four TDs.

Another score for the Bulldogs came on a 27-yard pass from quarterback Conrad Lindhorst to wide receiver Chris Pete late in the first half.