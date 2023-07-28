Dupo QB Club baseball | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- July 28, 2023

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo Quarterback Club Midgets Division baseball squad. Dupo downed Valmeyer, 12-3, on July 13 to capture the District 19 championship in that division. Team members include (not pictured in order) Darryl Mantz Jr., Bradley Sanders, Caiden Crowder, Ethan Nelson, Brady Portell, TJ Baugh, Luke Ellis, Alex Todd, Braiden O’Guinn, Dawson Crase, Lukas Click, Landon Wise, Benjamin Horn, Colton Stevens and Kaleb Townsend. Coaches were Bob Staggs, Brandon Portell, John Popham, Josh Owen and Abby Click.

