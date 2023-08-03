Monroe County Tribe 13U | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- August 3, 2023

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Monroe County Tribe 13U baseball squad. The Tribe finished its summer with a record of 40-7-1, placing first for the regular season and postseason tournament in the Southern Illinois Select Baseball League. The Tribe also won the SISBL vs. Southwest Illinois Baseball League Showdown against the O’Fallon Predators. The Tribe played in seven tournaments, winning five and making the title game six times. Another highlight of the season was a 22-7 victory over the AAA 13U Royals scout team. Tribe team members were Trey Breitenstein, Waylon Glaenzer, Peyton Jones, Grant Nobbe, Xavier Voegele, Carter Jones, Nate Lewis, Easton Blair, Wyatt Dahm, Landon Luke and Steven Schaefer.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Dupo QB Club baseball | Team of the Week

July 28, 2023

Dupo QB Club Chic softball | Team of the Week

July 21, 2023

Columbia Saints 9U baseball | Team of the Week

July 13, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19