Monroe County Tribe 13U | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Monroe County Tribe 13U baseball squad. The Tribe finished its summer with a record of 40-7-1, placing first for the regular season and postseason tournament in the Southern Illinois Select Baseball League. The Tribe also won the SISBL vs. Southwest Illinois Baseball League Showdown against the O’Fallon Predators. The Tribe played in seven tournaments, winning five and making the title game six times. Another highlight of the season was a 22-7 victory over the AAA 13U Royals scout team. Tribe team members were Trey Breitenstein, Waylon Glaenzer, Peyton Jones, Grant Nobbe, Xavier Voegele, Carter Jones, Nate Lewis, Easton Blair, Wyatt Dahm, Landon Luke and Steven Schaefer.